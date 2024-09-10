Toby Armour's MELTDOWN to Have World Premiere at Theater for the New City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just in time for the election, an offbeat fever dream comes to life in Toby Armour's timely new play Meltdown. Directed by Ego Actus Founding Artistic Director Joan Kane the World Premiere runs October 10 - 27 at Theater for the New City (TNC). Opening night is slated for Thursday, October 10 at 8pm. The production features puppet design & construction by Jane Catherine Shaw.

Meltdown is presented by TNC with Ego Actus Theatre Company serving as producer. Kane and Armour are longtime collaborators who share a love for exploring history and shining a spotlight on unsung voices. They previously worked together on Aunt Susan and her Tennessee Waltz and Freedom Summer which were both presented at TNC. "Meltdown has a crazy take on history, climate change, the Whitehouse, immigration, music, and so much more. Producing Meltdown during election season is the perfect time to put the show onstage," shared Ego Actus producer Bruce A! Kraemer.

Current TV news is making Alfie so crazy, he hallucinates about the future. He begs his "guide" for advice. and she conjures up dead presidents. Alfie sees the coming times of environmental disaster, destruction, and evolution(?). Or does he?

The cast features Beth Griffith (Freedom Summer by Toby Armour/Ego Actus), Debra Khan-Bey (White Woman, Black Boy: The Lynching of Emmett Till/directed by Austin Pendleton), Holly O'Brien (Hiroshi, Me, Me, Me!/August Strindberg Rep) and Mike Roche (Night Over Taos/directed by Estelle Parsons). Puppeteers include Nico Negron (The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theater), Paola Paucel (The Colors of Frida/teatro SEA), Kervin Peralta (They Were called Trees/La Mama), and Samantha Sing (The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theater).

The creative team includes set and projection design by Evan Frank, costume design by Cat Fisher, lighting design by Bruce A! Kraemer, sound designer Joy Linscheid, and stage management by Meikayla Thomany.

Meltdown runs October 12 - 27 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm, matinees on Saturday, October 12 at 3pm, and Sundays, October 20 and 27 at 3pm. Running time: 75 minutes.

Theater for the New City (Community Space Theatre), 155 1st Avenue (Between 9th & 10th Street), New York City, NY 10003. Subways: L to 1st Avenue, 4/6 to Astor Place, F to 2nd Avenue, R/W to 8th Street. Tickets are $18 for general, $12 students/seniors and are available at www.theaterforthenewcity.net/shows/meltdown.

More information available at www.egoactus.com & www.theaterforthenewcity.net.

Comments