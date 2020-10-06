Theatre of the Electric Mouth Releases Second Audio Drama, OCCUPANCY This Month

The audio drama will stream on October 15th.

Theatre of the Electric Mouth (ThEM) - a newly formed theatre collective - will release its second audio drama, Occupancy, on October 15th.

Occupancy is a meditation on death, anxiety, and isolation. Hannah - alone with her thoughts as she struggles to find sleep - discovers that she's not alone in her own head. The soul of her recently departed downstairs neighbor has taken up residence in the recesses of her mind, and he isn't going anywhere. Can Hannah find comfort with this new occupant of her most intimate space? Or will she hatch a plan to eject this intruder from her mind?

Follow this link to experience a pre-release of Occupancy!

Theatre of the Electric Mouth is an international community of over 40 artists, collaborating remotely to create absurd and literary audio dramas.

ThEM was formed in response to the COVID pandemic as a safe and accessible way of collaborating remotely to create works of theatre without a live audience. There's no ticket price, either; all of ThEM's audio dramas will be available for free, all you need is a little internet.

Be on the lookout for new audio dramas from ThEM on the 15th of every month!

Occupancy is written by Helen Laser & directed by Rachel Thomas-Levy, with sound by Justin Evans and video by Zach Trebino. It features the voice talents of Andrew Clark and Lexi Hauck.

