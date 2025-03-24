TheaterWorksUSA's STUNTBOY, IN THE MEANTIME Will Premiere at the Apollo Stages at The Victoria

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheaterWorksUSA's new musical, Stuntboy, In the Meantime, will premiere at The Apollo Stages at The Victoria with public performances on March 29 at 12pm and 3pm. Tickets are $14.30 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at (212) 531-5305.

Stuntboy, In the Meantime is based on Jason Reynolds' and Raúl the Third's award-winning graphic novel of the same name. The show follows Portico Reeves, a student whose superpower is making sure his parents and Best Friend, Zola stay safe. He lives in the biggest apartment building on the block, a building with fifty doors, all of which would be swell except for the secret that Portico's parents are about to divorce. All this stress gives Portico "the frets", which his mom calls anxiety. Plus, like all superheroes, Portico has an arch-nemesis Herbert determined to prove that there is nothing super about Portico at all. Join Portico as he balances the ups and downs of life and learns how to overcome the frets once and for all.

Jason Reynolds was recently awarded the MacArthur 'Genius Grant' in recognition of his work depicting the rich inner lives of kids of color and ensuring that they see themselves and their communities in literature. The production features a book, lyrics and music by Melvin Tunstall, III (Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical, Senior Class), and music by Greg Dean Borowsky (Mandela, Senior Class,Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical). Direction/ choreography is by Banji Aborisade (Assistant Director, Beetlejuice and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), music direction is by Rashad McPherson, scenic design is by Frank J Olivia and costume design is by Christopher Vergara. Ada Zhang is stage manager.

Cast includes Payton Tabb, Manny Houston, Markia Nicole Smith, Jackson Kanawha Perry and Kolter Erickson.

Additional creative team for Stuntboy, In the Meantime includes lighting design by Ethan Newman, orchestrations by Greg Dean Borowsky, music assistance by Ethan Packhar, props assistance by Emmarose Campbell, and assistant direction/ choreography by Kristen Grace Brown.

The premiere follows a workshop presentation in December 2024, and a successful staged reading at South Carolina New Play Festival in August of last year.

TheaterWorksUSA's Artistic Director Barbara Pasternack said, "Stuntboy, in the Meantime is the second Jason Reynolds's book TWUSA has adapted for the stage. We are excited to premiere the show at The Apollo Stages at The Victoria and to tour it nationally as part of our 25/26 season."

