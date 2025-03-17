The Resident Acting Company Hosts Spring Benefit Shakespeare’s Sonnets and Live Jazz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now on sale for The Resident Acting Company’s Spring Benefit at The Players which will take place on Thursday April 3rd 2025. The evening will consist of a performance of Shakespeare’s Sonnets, live jazz by the Maria Kaushansky Duo, a live auction, a raffle, and a cash bar. Doors open at 6:30PM.

The Players is a private club but will be open to the public for this event. Dress is business casual. The Players was the home of the famous Shakespeare actor Edwin Booth, and is located at 16 Gramercy Park South.

The cast for Shakespeare’s Sonnets will be RAC company members Tabatha Gayle, Rachel Botchan, Peter Francis James, Andy Paterson, Carine Montbertrand, Dominic Cuskern, Bradford Cover, Dan Daily, Austin Pendleton, and RJ Foster. The RAC performed this show in 2019 to great acclaim and they are bringing it back for this special benefit evening.

The Spring Benefit is designed to raise funds for The RAC’s first production which will be staged Off Broadway in October of 2025 - A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare. The location and exact dates are still to be announced.

Artistic Director Bradford Cover says, “We are all very excited about what we are doing in 2025. It is a real growth period. As this is our first benefit, we have priced the tickets accordingly. You can find a ticket for $44.52 including fees and this will include one free raffle ticket per customer. We also have a higher level at $161.90 including fees for those who want to really support us, and this will come with a free raffle ticket plus premium seating. If you love classic theatre created by a dedicated ensemble, the time to show up and join our mission is now. Shakespeare’s Sonnets is a very special evening of theatre and will be performed by our amazingly talented company of actors. You are not going to want to miss this one-night only event.”

