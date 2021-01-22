The New Ohio to Co-Present English-Language Premiere of HOTEL GOOD LUCK

The New Ohio Theatre will co-present The Cherry Artists' Collective's English-language Premiere of Hotel Good Luck, a play with music by celebrated Mexican playwright, Alejandro Ricaño, translated by Jacqueline Bixler and directed by Samuel Buggeln. The play will be live-streamed from the historic State Theater in Ithaca, NY on Friday, February 12 at 7:30pm, Saturday, February 13 at 7:30pm, Thursday, February 18 at 7:30pm, Friday, February 19 at 7:30pm, and Saturday, February 20 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($15 minimum; $25 suggested; $45 supporter) are available for advance purchase at www.thecherry.org. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

Hotel Good Luck tells the moving and dizzying story of Bobby, a late-night radio DJ who is confronted with an upsetting event which plunges him into a rabbit hole of parallel universes in an attempt to regain what he has lost.

"This collaboration with The Cherry has been a long time coming," said Robert Lyons, Artistic Director of The New Ohio. "My artistic relationship with now A.D. Samuel Buggeln dates back over 20 years to the (old) Ohio Theatre in Soho, NYC. I'm a huge fan of Sam's directing work and I love this script. We've been talking about cross-pollination and programming since he opened The Cherry. Hopefully, this is the first of many!"

The cast will feature Seth Soulstein as Bobby and Desmond Bratton as Larry with Live Music Composed and Performed by Desmond Bratton. The creative team will include Environment Design by Samuel Buggeln, Lighting Design by Chris Brusberg, Sound Design by Don Tindall, Live Video Mix Design by Noah Elman, Live Camera by Jules Holynski, Costume Design by Sasha Oliveau, and Prerecorded Video by Darcy Rose. ASM Chris Griswold and AD Paul Andrews.

