The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Presents Virtual Play Reading Of BURNING HOUSE By Joseph Nelms

The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will presents a Virtual Play Reading of BURNING HOUSE by Joseph Nelms and directed by Megan Magee on Sunday, July 19th at 8PM EST and 1AM BST on Zoom. Burning House is a taut, twist-filled roller coaster of unrelenting tension that ratchets up the suspense with every unexpected turn and surprise raise of the emotional ante. Seamlessly weaving three interconnected stories from Trey's life, Burning House creates a powerful portrait of a child at risk, a boy in recovery, and a man in love.

The cast includes: ZACK WATSON as Trey, NANCY MEYER as Elle, Matt Walton as Drew, LIZ SAMUEL as Lori and Alan Braunstein as Arnold.

Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e8cuOGUhTHmtMlPgI4FnqQ

Donation: $15.00 to benefit the Riant Theatre.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL click here

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series Click Here.

