The Equity Library Theater Of New York Summer 2021 Virtual Play Festival Presents GET OUT OF MY HEAD!!!

'Get Out of My Head!!!', a one-woman play by Youlim Nam had its screen debut as part of The Equity Library Theater of New York Summer 2021 Virtual Play Festival.

The play unfolds a woman who examines her recent unusual behavior. A familiar scene for those who have been fallen in love with an "unexpected" person.

The playwright, actor Nam says "Since pandemic, I had a hard time staying connected with the audience, so I'm grateful for this virtual play festival. Theatergoers can now enjoy anywhere anytime without the pressure to go out to theaters."

Starring Youlim Nam with direction by Delil Baran. Showing at the Equity Library Theater of New York website. www.equitylibrarytheater.info. Audiences can vote for their favorite by texting (no calls) to +1 631 898 4205.