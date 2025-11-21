 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Taylor Mac’s HOLIDAY SAUCE Comes to the Town Hall

The performance is on Friday, December 19 at 8:00pm.

By: Nov. 21, 2025
Taylor Mac’s HOLIDAY SAUCE Comes to the Town Hall Image

The Town Hall and Pomegranate Arts will present Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce, which will take place in NYC on Friday, December 19 at 8:00pm at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, New York, NY).

Christmas as Calamity! Taylor Mac’s beloved annual holiday extravaganza, Holiday Sauce, returns for one-night-only at The Town Hall with all the spectacle the season demands.

Love the holidays? Hate them? Just here for the music? Taylor Mac brings long-time collaborators and special guests together to take on everything we love and everything we hate about the holidays. Expect music, pageantry and a riotous band led by longtime collaborator Matt Ray, costumes by visionary Machine Dazzle, and a company of performers who refashion familiar carols and icons into a delicious spin on the season.

Gather your chosen family for Taylor Mac’s singular mix of music, burlesque and random acts of fabulousness — the most subversive and unforgettable event of the season.

Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce is produced by Pomegranate Arts and is part of the 2025-2026 Season of The Town Hall Presents, celebrating Black Brilliance, Queer Icons, Girlhood, Animated Splendor, and Spiritual Inspirations.




Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos