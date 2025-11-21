Taylor Mac’s HOLIDAY SAUCE Comes to the Town Hall

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Town Hall and Pomegranate Arts will present Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce, which will take place in NYC on Friday, December 19 at 8:00pm at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, New York, NY).

Christmas as Calamity! Taylor Mac’s beloved annual holiday extravaganza, Holiday Sauce, returns for one-night-only at The Town Hall with all the spectacle the season demands.

Love the holidays? Hate them? Just here for the music? Taylor Mac brings long-time collaborators and special guests together to take on everything we love and everything we hate about the holidays. Expect music, pageantry and a riotous band led by longtime collaborator Matt Ray, costumes by visionary Machine Dazzle, and a company of performers who refashion familiar carols and icons into a delicious spin on the season.

Gather your chosen family for Taylor Mac’s singular mix of music, burlesque and random acts of fabulousness — the most subversive and unforgettable event of the season.

Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce is produced by Pomegranate Arts and is part of the 2025-2026 Season of The Town Hall Presents, celebrating Black Brilliance, Queer Icons, Girlhood, Animated Splendor, and Spiritual Inspirations.