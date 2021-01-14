TSquared Production Company Presents #NotAllBad: An Evening Of New Works

TSquared Production Company will produce #NotAllBad: An Evening of New Works on January 26th at 7pm. This will be the company's second virtual new works event.

Now, imagine if classic fairytale, folklore, comic book, and Disney villains decided that 2021 would be the year they switched over from Evil to Good. How would they handle this change? Would the transformation really be "good" or just a different approach to life? In the end, would the change even be worth it? These are the questions - we're letting our playwrights decide the answers.

This evening will feature original pieces written by TSquared alums and new faces. Follow TSquared on Instagram (@therealtsquared) for creative team announcements.

TSquared Production Company's production of #NotAllBad: An Evening of New Works will be streamed live on January 26th at 7pm via the company's Twitch account (https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco). Join us for an evening of new original plays with a villainy little twist!