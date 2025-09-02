TO FEED THE ROSES Will Be Performed as Part of Theater For The New City's Dream Up Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TO FEED THE ROSES is about an older couple whose past secrets get in the way of their falling in love again. This romantic "dramedy" is written by Amy Losi and directed by Laurie Rae Waugh. It features J. Dolan Byrnes, Amanda Cannon, and Amy Losi. It will be presented as part of the Dream Up Festival at Theater for the New City, under the leadership of Crystal Field, the Artistic Director. It opens September 2 and there are six shows running through September 13. $18 all seats.

Love happens at any age, as shown in this charming and heartfelt story about an older couple who fall in love. . .then discover they have both been less-than-honest about their pasts. Does the truth keep them apart or will love conquer all?

The cast includes J. Dolan Byrnes, a two-time recipient of the Outstanding Actor Award from the Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, as well as other awards and nominations (appearing here courtesy of Actors' Equity Association); Amanda Cannon, winner of a Best Actress award and a member of Wednesday Repertory Company; and playwright Amy Losi herself. Losi's plays have been selected for nineteen festivals, winning nine awards including the Spirit of the Hartford Fringe Festival. She won "Best Female Screenwriter" and "Best Female Centre Film" for the filmed version of her play, "No Fall My Hand." Her career as an actress includes over ninety plays, as well as commercials, films, and TV.

Director Laurie Rae Waugh began her career working on the historic 1987 Stamp Out AIDS presentation dedicated to Michael Bennett. She is an award-winning director, a resident director at the American Theatre of Actors, and has directed plays at the Midtown International Theatre Festival and numerous other NYC venues.