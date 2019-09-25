THEatre ACCELERATOR Offers Development Opportunity For Musical Theatre Creators

Apples and Orange Arts is currently accepting submissions for the next cohort of THEatre ACCELERATOR-an immersive musical theatre development program for promising storytellers-through November 1st.

Applying the model that accelerates technology start-ups, THEatre ACCELERATOR treats artists as founders creating an opportunity to interact with experts in the storytelling, production, financing, distribution and business of show business.

Mark Govenor, a participant in the Winter 2017 class with his project Possession: The Legend of El Rojo, described Phase I of THEatre ACCELERATOR as "An online interactive intensive that helps you refine your project dramaturgically while focusing on ways to best define your potential audience and market to them effectively." Kristin Bair, Winter 2019 class composer of Up and Away adds, "It brings you face-to-face (virtually) with industry professionals who are investing in the future of theatre...the program allows you to emerge not only with a better understanding of your show and your potential audience, but also with a sense of where your show might fit within the broader industry trends in theatre investment and production."

Conducted online, THEatre ACCELERATOR is open to artists from around the globe. Musical theatre writers, composers and lyricists with material in need of development and potential funding should visit http://nycoc.org/ta/ for more information or to submit an application. The Fall 2019 class runs from December 9th through December 20th.

THEatre ACCELERATOR is underwritten by Apples and Oranges Arts and completely free to participants.





