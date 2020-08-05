THE W*RK LAB Workshop to Support the Work of Marginalized Theatre Artists

The seven month workshop will develop three new musicals by women, transgender, and gender non-conforming artists.

The W*rk Lab is a seven month workshop supporting the development of three new musicals by women, transgender, and gender non-conforming composers, lyricists, and book writers.

Through a highly individualized approach and intentional community-building, the W*rk Lab aims to provide resources and visibility for the next generation of underrepresented musical theatre creators, and position them for future success.

Three selected musicals will receive a $500 prize, a $1,500 project stipend, and a culminating workshop or reading. In addition to a personalized plan for each project's development, artists will be given full access to masterclasses, group feedback sessions, and our grants and residencies resource databases.

Workshops will be held in April, either virtually or in-person, depending on the state of COVID-19. The producing team is planning accordingly for both possible options.

The Sappho Project is committed to amplifying the voices of women and TGNC individuals, and we strongly encourage artists of all ethnicities and ages, as well as artists with disabilities, to apply.

Applications open August 7, 2020. For further Information, please visit thesapphoproject.com

