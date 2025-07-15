THE JEWISH QUESTION: A COMEDIC LAMENT to be Presented at The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed solo-show artist and comedian Eric Jaffe will return the stage with his bold, funny, and thought-provoking new work, THE JEWISH QUESTION: A Comedic Lament. Written and performed by Jaffe, the show premieres on Tuesday, July 22 at 7:00 PM at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan.

Jaffe's new show is a whirlwind journey spanning Transylvania to Bangladesh, Sweden to New York City, and draws inspiration from sources as disparate as Socrates and professional wrestling. Jaffe recounts growing up in the shadow of the Holocaust while coming of age at a time when genuine acceptance-for Jews and all people-seemed within reach. With heartfelt humor and a tinge of heartbreak, Jaffe navigates the gulf between youthful idealism and the harsh realities of the present day Jewish experience.

Eric Jaffe is known for his hilarious and pointed takes on the ironies of American life. Whether channeling characters from his wild college days, poking fun at corporate absurdities, or examining the vicissitudes Jewish life, Jaffe's stories invite audiences to laugh, reflect, and see themselves in new ways.

THE JEWISH QUESTION: A Comedic Lament is produced by Wolk Transfer Company, a Tony-nominated Broadway, Off-Broadway, and International producer devoted to theater that moves, matters, informs, and inspires.