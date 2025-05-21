THE HERON'S FLIGHT to be Presented at Double Edge Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Double Edge Theatre's annual sold-out Summer Spectacles are back! This year, the company is reimagining its acclaimed performance The Heron's Flight, directed by Jennifer Johnson and Travis Coe, which travels through the gardens, barns, and waterways of Double Edge's Farm Center.

A great blue heron perches silently in a tree, then breaks the surface of the cool green water. Familiar and mythological creatures gather for a Midsummer Feast - an explosive celebration of love, dance, and flight. Walk with us toward transformation in an impossible world as we embrace the knowledge of the land - that each season of life is beloved.

Double Edge is also launching new ticket pricing for 2025, aimed at making the performance more accessible while inviting those with greater means to “Pay It Forward.”

Ticket Prices:

$25 – Supported Ticket: For those who face financial barriers—this ticket helps make the arts more accessible.

$40 – Standard Ticket: The traditional general admission price, reflective of past years.

$75 – Pay It Forward Ticket: For those who are able to support greater ticket accessibility for others in the community.

This performance is suitable for children ages 5 and up. If you wish to bring a child under 5, please reach out in advance to see if accommodations can be made.

Preview performances are on July 11 & 12 at 8 PM. The official run begins July 16 and continues through August 3, with performances Wednesday through Sunday—starting at 8 PM in July and 7:30 PM in August. Tickets can be purchased here.

Comments

