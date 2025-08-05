New Relic Theatre Announces Cast and Design Team for THE GOO by K. Rose Dallimore

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Relic Theatre will present The Goo, a new dark comedy by K. Rose Dallimore (The Quickening Room, Bottlecap Press), directed by Eliza Palter (LubDub Theatre Company, Theater J), running September 19–28, 2025 at The Chain Theatre in New York City.

The Goo follows six longtime friends gathering for their annual Prospect Park picnic—a harmless tradition that’s beginning to decay. Old grudges flare, nerves twitch, and reality warps around the edges. Inspired by The Importance of Being Earnest, the play explores the rituals of friendship, the absurdity of performance, and the desperate fictions we cling to in order to hold things together.

“K. Rose has this incredible way of layering absurdity and ache,” said Palter. “The Goo is hilarious and unhinged and sharp—but it also sneaks up on you. It’s about invented people and real friendship, and what it costs to keep up a performance.”

“We’re especially excited that this show brings us back to working with a true ensemble cast,” added producer Chris Phillips. “This is a piece that reflects how New Relic Theatre has evolved, drawing on ideas from several past seasons.”

The ensemble cast will feature Anna Rudegeair, Daniel Ison, Kaleb Baker, Kat Quiñones, Kelsey Malanowski, Nicole Albanese, and Vena Howard.

Set design is by George Tsourounakis, lighting design by Emma Wills-Umdenstock, sound design by Nate Dallimore, costume design by Lily Dozer, and production stage management by Ellery Cordes. Elijah Levi-Dabby serves as assistant director, with Omar Khan overseeing publicity and marketing, and Jennifer Loo handling photography and videography.

The Goo is produced by Chris Phillips and presented as part of The Factory Series @Chain Theatre, a residency initiative offering production support to participating companies including subsidized rental, rehearsal space, marketing, and technical resources.

Performances will take place at The Chain Theatre, located at 312 W 36th St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets and more information are available at newrelictheatre.org/upcoming.