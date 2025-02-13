THE BEAR, EVERY TIME Comes to the 2025 Queens Short Play Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Bear, Every Time, written by Carrie Keating and co-directed with Alyson Schacherer, will be presented at the 2025 Queen's Short Play Festival. It is the first public showing of the play's development with ToastCo, a NYC based performing arts collective. The piece features hilarious and heartfelt performances from Sydney Mayo and Alex Correia.

In this surreal dark comedy, a woman comes across a bear in the woods after choosing the bear as her response to the viral question, "Would you rather be alone in the woods with a man or a bear?" Together, they grapple with the question and her answer.

The festival is presented by The Secret Theatre, a leading professional theatrical company in Queens. The Bear, Every Time runs in Program H, with performances taking place on February 15th, February 21st, February 27th, and March 2nd.

Alyson Schacherer (co-director) is a Key Collaborator with ToastCo. She has been a member of The Barrow Group Theatre Company in NYC since 2007. There she's directed: The Pavilion, Gruesome Playground Injuries, Dying City, Becky Shaw, ScoreFest (original music recording, CalArts residency at Disney's REDCAT). Also: I Made This For You (original clown show, Hollywood Fringe), Heroes and Other Strangers, Mommy Blogger, The Bedbug Problem, Bodies are Weird. Most recently she directed The Antipodes for ARC in the SF Bay. See her in Space Cadet (w/Emma Roberts) on Amazon Prime.

Carrie Keating (writer and co-director) is a Key Collaborator with ToastCo. She is the creator of Connect2U, a short form vertical series commissioned by Rizzle. It garnered over 1 million views and was nominated for Best Vertical Drama in the International Academy of Web Television Awards. Directing credits include a staged reading of Quinn The Magnificent by Paige Susan Anderson and The Melon Felon for Shadow Traffic. Carrie can be seen as Carla in Seasons 2 and 3 of Emmy-winning After Forever on Amazon Prime.

Program H has performances on February 15th at 7:00PM, February 21st at 6:00PM, February 26th at 6:00PM, and March 2nd at 7:00PM. General admission tickets are $25, Children and Teen tickets are $15, and Senior 60+ tickets are $18.

Comments