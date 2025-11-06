Submissions Open For Chain Theatre’s 2026 WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chain Theatre has announced that submissions are now open for the 2026 Chain Winter One-Act Festival, which will run from February 6 through March 1, 2026, at the company’s midtown Manhattan venue (312 W. 36th Street). The festival will once again transform Chain Theatre into a “theatrical mixtape,” celebrating fresh and fearless storytelling across a wide range of voices and perspectives.

Described by TDF as “a cornerstone of New York City’s theater scene” and praised by The Front Row Center as “consistently playing to sold-out audiences,” the Chain Winter One-Act Festival has become one of the city’s largest and most dynamic showcases for new work. This year’s festival will feature submissions from playwrights throughout the tri-state area and beyond, highlighting the breadth of talent in contemporary theatre.

Over the past year, Chain’s festivals have premiered more than 180 new plays and attracted artists from across the country, including Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner John Patrick Shanley, Tony Award winner David Rabe, Broadway playwright Lyle Kessler, and actor-writer Eric Bogosian. A past festival highlight also included the stage-directorial debut of Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg.

Submissions for the 2026 festival are open through November 30. Full submission guidelines are available at chaintheatre.org/oneact-fest-2026.

Chain Theatre, led by Artistic Director Kirk Gostkowski, Managing Director Rick Hamilton, and Director of Development Christina Elise Perry, is a leading Off-Broadway producing organization dedicated to reflecting and responding to the world around us—culturally, politically, and socially. Recent productions include the world premieres of GarbageMan by Emmy-nominated playwright Keith Huff, This G*d Damn House, A Will to Live, and What Passes for Comedy, as well as collaborations with David Rabe and Eric Bogosian.