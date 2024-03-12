Submissions Open For Be Bold! Productions' Short Play Festival NYC 2024 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Be Bold! Productions is now taking submissions for its 14th annual Short Play Festival NYC, which runs this June at The Players Theatre.

Fifteen short plays (each under 15 minutes) will be selected to appear onstage upstairs at the historic Players Theatre in the heart of Greenwich Village, with five plays performing four times each weekend. The possibilities are endless for these original short plays - as long as they relate in some way to New York City!

Each week, audience votes are tallied, and the winning playwright receives a $100 prize.

To apply or to learn more about the festival, simply head to ShortPlayNYC.com. Submissions are due by March 25 at 11:59pm. Last year's participants can be viewed here: https://shortplaynyc.com/nyc/