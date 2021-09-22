Story Pirates STORY CREATION ZONE Announced September 24

To launch Creator Camp After School Edition, the Story Pirates will offer a free and open-to-the-public Story Creation Zone event this Friday, September 24th at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.

Kids everywhere are invited to join Story Pirates podcast co-host Peter McNerney and other Story Pirates for this virtual improv comedy show where kids' ideas drive the action. Peter will also interact with fans during a live Instagram Q and A. Admission is free and open to the public. RSVPs are required at: https://bit.ly/PeterSCZ.

Story Pirates are also launching their TikTok account to entertain Story Pirates Podcast fans with Peter's dancing, show off some of their favorite story submissions from kids, and to provide creative tips for teachers, starting on World Teacher's Day this October 5th! Anyone may click and follow @storypirates on TikTok to view and interact with the Story Pirates team.