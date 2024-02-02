Spotlight: FRINGE ENCORES at SoHo Playhouse

SoHo Playhouse's International Fringe Encore Series

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals of the season for a roundup of the best Fringe plays this season has to offer!

Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season’s Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off–Broadway in New York City.

This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success including Drama Desk Nominee Krapp 39 (FringeNYC 2008), Jamaica Farewell (FringeNYC 2009), Triassic Parq (FringeNYC 2012), We Live By The Sea (Edinburgh 2016) and Rap Guide To Religion (Edinburgh Fringe 2015).




Recommended For You