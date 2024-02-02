Spotlight: FRINGE ENCORES at SoHo Playhouse

SoHo Playhouse's International Fringe Encore Series
POPULAR
Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals of the season for a roundup of the best Fringe plays this season has to offer!
Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season’s Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off–Broadway in New York City.
This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success including Drama Desk Nominee Krapp 39 (FringeNYC 2008), Jamaica Farewell (FringeNYC 2009), Triassic Parq (FringeNYC 2012), We Live By The Sea (Edinburgh 2016) and Rap Guide To Religion (Edinburgh Fringe 2015).
Videos
|After Vivaldi - New Music for Strings
Christ & St Stephen's Church (2/04-2/04)
|Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14) PHOTOS
|POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)
|Midnight Cowboy Radio
The Tank (2/01-2/05)CAST
|5BMF Presents PEDRO GIRAUDO TANGO QUARTET
Littlefield Performance + Art Space (4/28-4/28)
|Despertar Andino
Despertar Andino (9/29-7/11)
|All Together Now
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (2/21-2/21)
|RaaaatScraps: The Best Improv Show in the World
Caveat (1/22-12/27)
|The New Play Festival
Zoom (2/23-3/03)
|Black Box Play Festival
The Gallery Players (1/25-2/04)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You