SoHo Shakespeare Company Presents WE, THE PEOPLE: A Multicultural Arts Night

We, The People: A Multicultural Arts Night premieres on Thursday, December 3, at 7:05 pm EST. The event will be streamed live via Zoom. Tickets are free / donation-based.

"Connect with us from the comfort of your home for this 90-minute performance and conversation that elevates the voices of our BIPOC community members." Special guests include Jason Genao (Logan, On My Block, The Get Down), Sara Seyed (Young Wallander, His Only Son), and more!

This will be the second installation of the We, The People series that shines a light on BIPOC artists in America. After the virtual performance including, music, dance, poetry, Shakespeare, and more, producer Laura Yumi Snell will moderate a 30-min talkback with BIPOC celebrity panelists. She will field questions from the audience that focus on compassionate actions to support multicultural artists in the community.

Featuring: Janice Amaya, Samantha Bowling, Zhongjing Fang, Alia Guidry, Michael Hirano Culross, Angela Hsu, Keiji Ishiguri, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Shahjehan Khan, David Mila, Sara Seyed, Laura Yumi Snell, Sharlee Taylor, and comedian Kristina Stasi as MC.

Tickets are free and can be reserved here: www.sohoshakes.com/we-the-people. Patrons are encouraged to contribute to the Giving Tuesday fund, and all donations will go toward supporting SoHo Shakespeare Company, a 501(c)3 Charitable Nonprofit Organization. For more information, please email info@sohoshakes.com.

SoHo Shakespeare Company's mission, "telling our stories from unexpected perspectives," is fully realized in this four-part We, The People series, including BAM: Black Arts Matter, Celebrate Pride, and A Black History Month Celebration.

SoHo Shakespeare Company: Producers Antonio Davis, Laura Yumi Snell; Executive Producer Alex Pepperman; Associate Producer Hallie Smythe.

