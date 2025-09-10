Savage Wonder to Present THE INSPECTOR GENERAL Adapted By Philip Korth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Savage Wonder will continue its unpredictable and intimate programming with THE INSPECTOR GENERAL, adapted by Savage Wonder resident artist and former U.S. Marine, Philip Korth. Reimagining Nicolai Gogol's legendary satire in a lean, kinetic, actor-driven adaptation for just five performers tackling thirteen roles, this version of The Inspector General doesn't just lampoon bureaucratic idiocy and civic rot-it blows it wide open. Performances take place every Saturday in October at 7:00 PM in The Parlor-a 25-seat, living room-style performance space tucked in the back of the Savage Wonderground Art Gallery at 141 Main Street in Beacon, NY.

Set in a world that feels both absurdly distant and uncomfortably familiar, Korth's adaptation preserves the comedic mayhem of Gogol's original while amplifying its urgency for a modern audience. Featuring shifting identities, breakneck role swaps, and a healthy dose of moral whiplash, this production revels in theatricality while laying bare the timeless, ridiculous horror of power unchecked.

Directed by Savage Wonder Artistic Director Christopher Paul Meyer, the production features Savage Wonder staple, Ana Anderson, along with Danny Rutigliano (Broadway: The Lion King), Sabrina Carlier (The Elif Collective), and Steven Epp (Theatre de la Jeune Lune & The Moving Company).

Prepare for a riotous night of corruption, cowardice, and comeuppance-told by five actors playing thirteen characters, with nowhere to hide and everything to expose.

Before curtain, guests are invited to gather at The Grape Rebellion-Savage Wonder's wine and dessert bar-for curated cocktails, wine, and sweet bites from the show-themed menu. Then, settle in for an evening where the absurd feels surprisingly familiar.

"We started doing these unhinged readings because of the unorthodox spaces we found ourselves," said Meyer, "but even in our much larger, beautiful permanent home, we wanted to continue to deliver absurd performances in intimate spaces. There is nothing better than staging controlled chaos with world-class talent."

*Performances every Saturday in October at Beacon's most unpredictable venue*

Tickets are $25 and available. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Curtain at 7:00 PM. No seating chart-just 25 seats, all up close.