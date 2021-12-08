Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events
Sassymouth to Present Free Online Presentation of TURKMENISTAN!
John Fisher will present TURKMENISTAN! on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 3:00pm EST.
One Live Performance Only.
ESP - An Essential Services Project
Performed live, in person in New York City
@ The Center, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY, 10011
In-Person Doors open @ 2:45pm
Free and Open to the public - no reservation is necessary. Just show up.
OR Watch live-stream on Zoom or Facebook Live.
IN-PERSON: The LGBTQ Center, 208 West 13th St., New York, NY
ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8694840890 (If webinar asks for ID it is 869 4840 8900, or watch on John Fisher's Facebook.)
SYNOPSIS: The strangest country on earth becomes the setting for gay espionage.