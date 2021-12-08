Sassymouth to Present Free Online Presentation of TURKMENISTAN!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

John Fisher will present TURKMENISTAN! on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 3:00pm EST.

One Live Performance Only.

ESP - An Essential Services Project

Performed live, in person in New York City

@ The Center, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY, 10011

In-Person Doors open @ 2:45pm

Free and Open to the public - no reservation is necessary. Just show up.

OR Watch live-stream on Zoom or Facebook Live.

IN-PERSON: The LGBTQ Center, 208 West 13th St., New York, NY

ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8694840890 (If webinar asks for ID it is 869 4840 8900, or watch on John Fisher's Facebook.)

SYNOPSIS: The strangest country on earth becomes the setting for gay espionage.