Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Sassymouth to Present Free Online Presentation of TURKMENISTAN!

pixeltracker

The strangest country on earth becomes the setting for gay espionage.

Dec. 8, 2021  

Sassymouth to Present Free Online Presentation of TURKMENISTAN!

John Fisher will present TURKMENISTAN! on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 3:00pm EST.

One Live Performance Only.

ESP - An Essential Services Project

Performed live, in person in New York City

@ The Center, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY, 10011

In-Person Doors open @ 2:45pm

Free and Open to the public - no reservation is necessary. Just show up.

OR Watch live-stream on Zoom or Facebook Live.

IN-PERSON: The LGBTQ Center, 208 West 13th St., New York, NY

ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8694840890 (If webinar asks for ID it is 869 4840 8900, or watch on John Fisher's Facebook.)

SYNOPSIS: The strangest country on earth becomes the setting for gay espionage.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

More Hot Stories For You

  • Trixie And Katya Announce New Australian Tour Dates
  • Company Manager to Retire From Restless Dance Theatre and New CEO Appointed
  • Alan Cumming Announces New Australian Tour Dates
  • SONGS FOR SUZANNE: THE MUSIC AND POETRY OF LEONARD COHEN Comes to the Palais Theatre in February