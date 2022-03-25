Sarah Elisabeth Brown's SASSAFRAS & THE CAPTAIN To Be Revived For The Fresh Fruit Festival 

Sarah Elisabeth Brown's send-up of S&M mores, Sassafras & The Captain, is revived for the 2022 Fresh Fruit "Return to Live" Theatre Festival, Thursday May 5 @ 6:00 p.m.; Friday, May 6 @ 8:45 p.m.; Sunday, May 8 @ 1:00 p.m. at The WILD PROJECT, 195 East 3rd Street, NYC.



For further info: freshfruitfestival.com.

When Sassafras, a role-playing submissive femme dyke, decides she wants to become a top, she upends her steady relationship with teddy-bear butch Captain Lou, and brings an old flame, the roguishly handsome boundary-pushing masochist Micky Penny, into the mix for an experiment in non-monogamy. Chaos ensues as Sassafras practices new skills of dominance, faces competition from the unassuming southern belle 50's housewife next door, and gets schooled by the supreme Goddess of been-there-done-that, Mistress Chelsea. Can this young couple grow their love big enough to include these new elements? Or will they be shipwrecked on the sea of dyke drama? It remains - to be seen!

Sarah Brown's uproarious play has been reworked for this new production. Sassafras was made into the award-winning 2004 film, Mango Kiss.

Sarah Elisabeth Brown is an award-winning playwright/screenwriter/memoirist working out of Ann Arbor, Michigan. As a member of Workshop Theater in New York City, her full-length plays, Pizza Slut, Why Not Us?, Bloom Where You're Planted, and Process-Oriented Hippies were presented there. Her short play, Sally Mars' Repair Shop, produced by Squeaky Bicycle Productions, can be found in the "Best Short Plays of 2020" published by Applause. She is a founding member of Theater Oobleck in Chicago, worked as Playwright-in-Residence for Theaterwork in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and performed her original monologues in San Francisco at Luna Sea, 848, BUILD, and Josie's Cabaret and Juice Joint. The first version of her play "Sassafras and the Captain; A Queer Romp through 90s Kink Culture," was performed at Theater Rhinoceros in San Francisco, and was later made into the film, "Mango Kiss" distributed by Wolfe Video. She holds a degree in Playwrighting from Hampshire College, is a graduate from Interlochen Arts Academy, and studies her craft ongoingly with Jacob Krueger of the JK Studio in NYC.