SOMETIME CHILD By Richard Bruce to be Presented at Theater for the New City

The Theater for the New City production of "Sometime Child: a Reclamation and a Redemption" by Richard Bruce, previously scheduled for February 10 to 20, was struck by Covid in the cast. That forced the run to be postponed on its opening day. The production has been reassembled and will be presented by Theater for the New City from March 13 to 27. The play is a tale of a unique relationship between a successful divorce lawyer and two young, troubled but gifted "at risk" youths.

The play begins when a successful lawyer, John Stanley, is attacked and robbed by two high school dropouts. He wakes up in the hospital only to find that one of his two assailants, a young man named Clarence, works as a janitor on the night shift. Partly to distract himself from his pain and partly from a growing admiration for the youth, the lawyer becomes his mentor. Clarence thrives in the mentorship, but uneasily: he fears being exposed for his role in the holdup.

We watch as an unusual relationship fills the gaps in the lives of the lawyer and his two young assailants. There are life lessons to be found in this play about clashing cultures and the unlikely friendships that can break down socio-economic and racial divides.

A resident of New York for the past 20 years, playwright Richard Bruce grew up in a low income family in Syracuse, but thanks to ambition and excellent communication skills, he enjoyed a successful 38 year career on Wall Street. The theme of his writings is that no child gets to choose their parents or the environment they are born into, but with proper support, they can all succeed in life. He characterizes himself as "an obsessive volunteer," meaning that he thrives on small acts of kindness. Also big ones: he has served twelve years as a trustee of Stony Brook Hospital System and has been a repeated sponsor in Student Sponsored Partners (https://sspnyc.org), a nonprofit that gives at-risk students in New York City the opportunity to receive a quality education with financial support from a sponsor and the guidance of a mentor. Since its founding in 1986, this organization has placed more than 1,100 students at 23 high schools across the city. "Sometime Child..." celebrates its activist philosophy along with the human value of at-risk youth, the satisfaction of mentoring them, and the joy of breaking down racial and socio-economic divides with personal commitment.

Mr. Bruce developed the play in two staged readings that were directed by TV producer, comedy writer, comedian, actor and film critic Bill McCuddy.

The production will be directed by Stephan Morrow. Walker Clermont plays Clarence, one of the assailants. Liam Kyle McGowan plays Bobby, his partner in crime. The principal actors also include Julie Spina and Irma Cadiz. Ciara Allen, Chris Paul Morales, Aidan Peluso and Joshua T. Crockett form the play's chorus, a boisterous group of teens of mixed race.

Stage manager is Michael Durgavich. Set designer is Mark Marcante. Set dresser and prop designer is Litza Colon. Lighting designer is Margaret Peebles. Costume designer is Desiree Conston.

Director Stephan Morrow's TNC credits include plays by Mario Fratti and John Steppling. He is also an active member of The Playwright Directing Unit of The Actors Studio and founding Artistic Director of The Great American Play Series. He is a prolific actor in theater and film and a director of indie films. He was scheduled to perform the role of the lawyer John Stanley and has been asked to take the reins of direction in this delayed production.

Richard Bruce writes, "Theater for the New City has afforded me the opportunity that is the dream of every new playwright: to have my first professional play fully produced in a real run in a professional setting. This is helping me acquire confidence to engage society and its problems theatrically, and to search for new ways to express myself. I am extremely grateful that Crystal Field has given me this chance."