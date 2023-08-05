SISTERHOOD To Premiere In One Night Staged Reading At The Chain Theatre

The reading will take place on August 14th.
POPULAR
Sisterhood by Caitland Winsett will premiere as a staged reading on August 14th at 7 pm at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th Street, #4, New York, NY).
When Emily, the first queer president of any sorority on campus, is faced with a harassment charge from an anonymous sister, loyalties are questioned and the meaning behind sisterhood is put to the test.
For more information and to purchase tickets (pay what you can/ donation-based), go to Click Here
Videos
|Constellations
Wild Project NYC (8/19-8/20) CAST
|EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)
|Egg Frame
John Cullum (9/01-9/10)
|Baby Foot
The Walkerspace (8/19-9/03) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|The Great Gatsby
The Park Central Hotel (3/09-8/31)
|Cutting Edge Concerts New Music Festival Co-Presented by The Village Trip
Salmagundi Club (9/09-9/09)
|RaaaatScraps: The Best Improv Show in the World
Caveat (1/22-12/27)
| Celebrate the Women’s World Cup at Rockefeller Center with Saturdays Football
Rockefeller Center (7/28-8/28)
|Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)CAST
|Cutting Edge Concerts New Music Festival
Symphony Space (9/06-9/06)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You