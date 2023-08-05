SISTERHOOD To Premiere In One Night Staged Reading At The Chain Theatre

The reading will take place on August 14th.

By: Aug. 05, 2023

Sisterhood by Caitland Winsett will premiere as a staged reading on August 14th at 7 pm at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th Street, #4, New York, NY).

When Emily, the first queer president of any sorority on campus, is faced with a harassment charge from an anonymous sister, loyalties are questioned and the meaning behind sisterhood is put to the test.

For more information and to purchase tickets (pay what you can/ donation-based), go to Click Here




