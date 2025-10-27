SHE LOVES ME to be Presented by Blue Hill Troupe, Ltd.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Blue Hill Troupe has revealed its 2025 fall production: She Loves Me at the Theatre at St. Jean's. This timeless musical comedy-a tale of sparring co-workers who are really lovelorn pen pals-features an iconic score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (with such beloved songs as "Vanilla Ice Cream," "A Trip to the Library," and "She Loves Me") and an irresistibly witty book by Joe Masteroff.

Rising star Kennedy Kanagawa (Broadway & National Tour: Into the Woods; Off-Broadway: White Rose, Dinner with Georgette, Saturday Night, The Good Swimmer), who recently completed an acclaimed run as Arpad in She Loves Me at Bucks County Playhouse, will attend the show and give a talkback following the 3 p.m. performance on Sunday, Nov. 9.

The Blue Hill Troupe's production of She Loves Me is directed and choreographed by Emily Loesser Stephenson and music directed by Noah Turner. The assistant choreographer is Abby Shuppy. The cast features Lauren Cupples*, Christian Smythe, Kim Lindsay Grutman*, Paul Mitchell Wilder, Kevin Murray, Chazmond Peacock*, David Pohler, Martin Everall, Shannon Barr, Matt Berry, Olivia Coe, Sarah Glaser, Renee Lasher, Michael Macaione*, Cameron Moser, Alison Plotkin, Sarah Rhoads, and Jonathan Tilley. (*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.)

Supporting local charities through the proceeds of ticket and ad sales has been central to the Blue Hill Troupe's mission for over a century. To date, the Troupe has raised over $12 million (adjusted for inflation) for a wide variety of New York City charities, including Children's Aid Society, Covenant House, Rocking the Boat, Young People's Chorus of NYC, and many more.

Kings County Tennis League is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a mission to combine tennis and education to ignite the potential of children (ages 3-18) in and around Brooklyn Public Housing. KCTL got its start in 2010, when founder Michael McCasland was playing at a neglected tennis court near Marcy Houses. Today, KCTL has expanded to six public housing developments, ten children's and community centers, and three tennis partner locations in Brooklyn.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Blue Hill Troupe," said Joe Ceriello, KCTL's Executive Director. "Their commitment to community, creativity, and generosity aligns perfectly with our mission to use tennis as a vehicle for youth development. Together, we can expand opportunities for kids living in public housing and show the power of collaboration between the arts and athletics."

The Blue Hill Troupe got its start in 1924, when a group of New Yorkers mounted a production of Gilbert & Sullivan's H.M.S. Pinafore at their summer home in Blue Hill, Maine; they relocated to New York City in 1926, and-except for 1929, 2020, and 2021-have performed a Gilbert & Sullivan operetta every year since. The tradition of producing a Broadway-style musical in addition to Gilbert & Sullivan was adopted in 1984. Today, the all-volunteer company includes more than 500 active and associate members who collectively manage every aspect of production, from building sets and sewing costumes to performing with a full orchestra. All BHT shows are professionally directed.