Rude Grooms Announces Their Cast And Creative Team For THE WINTER'S TALE

Queens-based theater troupe Rude Grooms announced the cast and creative team for their February production of The Winter's Tale. "A sad tale's best for winter," Mamillus says at the beginning of Act II, "I have one of sprites and goblins." The gothic fairytale plays Culture Lab LIC in Long Island City.

The Winter's Tale tells of one king's jealousy which transforms the lives of two royal families over 16 years. When the King of Sicilia suspects his wife is having an affair with the King of Bohemia, his suspicion leads to tyranny, remorse, lost children, and miraculous reunions. Both poignant and funny, Shakespeare's masterful cold-weather tale captivates audiences of all ages. Experience the magic brought to life through site-specific performance, direct audience engagement, and live music.

The production plays the Culture Lab LIC from February 17th - 27th on Thursdays - Sundays at 8:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now at rudegrooms.com. Rude Grooms Patrons (patreon.com/rudegrooms) receive discounts of 10-25% off all tickets and company merchandise, plus exclusive invitations, digital content, and behind the scenes access. Groundling (standing) tickets may be reserved for $10 and reserved seats are available for $25-35. VIP seats are available to all performances and allow for a reserved seat, early entry, and additional pre-show entertainment. Pre-show guest artists will be announced early next week. To buy your tickets or learn more, visit rudegrooms.com

In accordance with COVID-19 safety regulations, all guests will be required to wear a mask throughout the performance, unless actively eating or drinking. New York City requires you to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Culture Lab LIC's indoor facilities. Those 12 years of age and older must show proof of vaccination (NYC Excelsior Pass or CDC Vaccination Card) upon arrival. Booster shots are strongly encouraged. To find out where to get a free COVID-19 vaccine, visit nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or call 877-VAX-4NYC (877-829-4692). For more information, please visit nyc.gov/keytoNYC.

The production is led by Actor-Manager Laura Piccoli (Romeo and Juliet with Rude Grooms). In addition to Piccoli, the acting ensemble includes Rude Grooms Sharers Deb Radloff* (Caucasian Chalk Circle at Classic Stage Company) and Montgomery Sutton* (Twelfth Night at Shakespeare's Globe), Rude Grooms Associate Artist Kara Arena (A Midsummer Night's Dream at Connecticut Shakespeare Festivall), alongside guest artists Elisabeth Ahrens*, Matthew Antoci, Langston Darby*, Erik Gullberg*, Elly Han, Josue Ledesma, Arynn Mello Pryor, Nadia Sepsenwol, and Hillary Dennis.

The production team includes Rude Grooms Associate Artists Kara Arena (Original Music), Bridget Bose (Choreographer), Paulina Tobar & Laura Piccoli (Costume Designer), Daniel Kemper (Casting Director), and Laura Piccoli & Montgomery Sutton (Production Design) alongside guest artists Callie Considine (Stage Manager), Kristen Kelso (Associate Producer), and Costanza Bugiani (COVID-19 Safety Manager).

This production is made possible (in part) by the Queens Council on the Arts with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Rude Grooms creates epicly intimate theatrical experiences built on classic stories. Our work is rooted in the actor-audience relationship exemplified by Shakespeare's acting company: we use interactive and responsive techniques of Early Modern acting companies in public spaces, non-traditional venues, and new media to decentralize and increase access to the arts. By bringing the plays out to our audiences and offering free or low-cost admission to all of our productions, we enrich our community through cultural engagement that is accessible financially, geographically, and artistically.

Culture Lab LIC is a 501(c)(3) formed to bring accessible high quality art of all genres to our community, and to support local artists by providing rehearsal, performance, exhibition space, as well as a robust residency program. CL is dedicated to upholding, equity, diversity and inclusion across all our platforms. Operating out of a 12,000 square foot art center, Culture Lab LIC hosts two fine art galleries, a 90 seat theatre, classroom space, and an 18,000 square foot outdoor venue, made possible by the generous donation of space from Plaxall Inc. CL is honored to host more arts programming than any other organization in New York City.

* These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. Equity Approved Showcase.