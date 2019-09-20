Rover Dramawerks Calls For 10-Minute Comedies

Rover Dramawerks announces its sixth annual 10-Minute Play Contest! They are seeking 10-minute comedies or farces to be a part of their 20th Anniversary Season.

Submissions will be accepted from September 20 to October 7.

Only the first 300 10-minute plays will be accepted.

No musicals. No dramas. No one-person plays.

Plays may have been produced previously but not in the DFW Metroplex.

Plays may not be published.

Playwrights may submit only one 10-minute play. Additional plays submitted by a single person will result in disqualification.

A cast list and brief synopsis must be included.

Only PDF files will be accepted. Other formats will not be read.

Name and contact info must not appear anywhere on the script (i.e. this is a blind submission process).

Submissions will ONLY be accepted using the form provided: https://forms.gle/V9nugGFo1RTzL96Q9

There is no fee.

Five to nine plays will be chosen to be a part of Rover's 10-Minute Play Festival, July 16 - August 1, 2020, with all winners receiving a $50 prize. The audience will also vote on the "Best of the Fest," and that overall winner will receive an additional $100.

Rover Dramawerks performs in a reconfigurable black box theatre that seats 80-100. Please take this into consideration when presenting your work to us. We strongly recommend that you check out our website at www.roverdramawerks.com to see the types of plays we generally produce.

Please note: The judges reserve the right not to award prizes or productions if they feel the caliber of plays received does not warrant a winner.





