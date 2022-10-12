Review: POWERHOUSE at Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre

David Harms' new play POWERHOUSE recently opened this month at Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre (part of A.R.T./New York Theatres), dissecting the gender roles in the workplace in a daring but comedic story.

Directed by Artistic Director, Ken Wolf and presented by Manhattan Repertory Theatre, the show stars Laura Shoop, a successful female lawyer in her 40s, who gets caught having an affair with a younger associate, and finds her office is trying to get rid of her because of it.

Regan Van Riper fights to keep her role as a partner in the law firm but not without many barriers from human resources and her coworkers. No matter how hard Regan tries to lie about her affair, those at the workplace don't buy it, causing havoc in the office and in her personal life.

Her love interest is 35-year-old Guy (Dominck LaRuffa Jr.) who falters at telling the truth and risks his relationship (and his job) with Regan. When he gets hassled into getting proof of his affair, the tension between him and Regan really comes to a head. His character while comical at the office can come off a bit over-the-top when trying to win back Regan's love with too much begging that made for reactions similar to a teenager rather than a grown adult.

While Jeorge Bennett Watson gave a convincing performance as the intense Norris Peebles and partner to Regan, the two women in human resources were a bit improbable and hard to relate to.

Meena Cizinski (Jennifer Pierro) and Janet Shaney (Jane Robbins) were both adamant about taking down Regan but it didn't always seem authentic. When one blindly challenges Regan about a previous assault, it felt downright wrong and undefined. There was no reason behind her not trusting Regan and yet she was certain that she lied about the assault. It may have helped to have more backstories from these two women to determine if something was triggered by their past. It would have also been interesting to see one of the HR women challenge the other about Regan and Guy's relationship so we had both sides to work with rather than one joint continuous opinion that Regan is bad and must be stopped.

But there is still the question of ethics. Regan abused her power when having a relationship with another lawyer under her but what does that mean if they are both in love? Is she still taking advantage?

The ending is strong with our leading lady coming out solo and expressing to the audience that women can, in fact, have it all. It's all very inspiring and yet, we're still left wondering what exactly is the takeaway from the story. We never really learn what it is we should be feeling afterward. Regan had it all but at what cost?

Regardless, the show was entertaining the whole way through and left you questioning gender roles in the workplace while giving the audience a good laugh now and again. Shoop was a convincing lawyer and a strong woman figure to watch. You felt her emotion with every fight with Guy and her energy when she'd argue with the others at the firm. She is a character that's hard not to like and root for, even with a blurred outcome.

POWERHOUSE is currently running now until October 30th at A.R.T./New York Theatres - Gural Theatre.

Photo Credit: Cameryn Kaman