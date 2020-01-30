Repertorio Español Will Present the Premiere of LA PAZ PERPETUA

La paz perpetua begins previews on Friday, February 21st and premieres on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at Repertorio Español's historic Gramercy Arts Theater located at 138 East 27th Street in Manhattan, New York.

The acclaimed play by Juan Mayorga is directed by Leyma López. The cast includes Germán Jaramillo, Zulema Clares as well as Luis Carlos de la Lombana, Sandor Juan and Pedro de León.

Repertorio Español is proud to announce the New York City premiere of La paz perpetua by renowned Spanish playwright and dramatist Juan Mayorga and directed by Leyma López. The show was received as a critical success in Spain and is the recipient of the 2009 Valle Inclán Award. Inspired by the 1795 German philosopher Immanuel Kant, La paz perpetua reimagines the text of the same name in a modern context. It investigates the concepts of power, personal ideologies, and political agendas through the eyes of dogs. La paz perpetua holds a mirror to modern society, asking what is humanity willing to sacrifice for peace?

ABOUT THE PLAY



The elite canine squad K7 is on the hunt for new member. Three dogs have made it to the final rounds of testing but only one can move ahead. Will it be the Rottweiler with a powerful nose? The tough crossbreed who follows orders without question? Or the intelligent and philosophical German Shepherd with a personal vendetta? A grizzled veteran Labrador issue the examinations that will ultimately decide which dog can wear the prestigious "white collar" of K7. How far will they go to reach their goal? And at what cost?

PREVIEWS:

Friday, February 21, 2020 8:00 PM

Saturday, February 22, 2020 8:00 PM

Sunday, February 23, 2020 3:00 PM

OPENING NIGHT:

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 7:00 PM

PERFORMANCES:

Friday, February 28, 2020 8:00 PM

Sunday, March 1, 2020 3:00 PM

Thursday, March 5, 2020 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 7, 2020 8:00 PM

Sunday, March 22, 2020 3:00 PM

Friday, April 3, 2020 8:00 PM

Thursday, April 16, 2020 7:00 PM

Friday, May 1, 2020 8:00 PM

Friday, May 15, 2020 8:00 PM

Friday, June 19, 2020 8:00 PM

Friday, July 24, 2020 8:00 PM

More performances to be announced through 2020. Performed in Spanish with English Supertitles.

JUAN MAYORGA - AUTHOR

Juan Mayorga, born in Madrid in 1965 is a Spanish playwright and dramatist. Mayorga received a PhD in Philosophy from the Universidad Nacional in 1997 and has worked as a professor of mathematics, philosophy, and dramaturgy since 1994. He is one of the co-founders of Teatro de Allistero, as well as the company La Loca de la Casa. His other works include The Tongue in Pieces, Geneva's Dream, The Scorched Garden, Love Letters to Stalin, and More Ashes. He is the recipient of the 2007 Spanish National Theatre Award, the 2009 Valle Inclán award, as well as the 2013 National Dramatic Literature Award among others. His plays including Way To Heaven in Repertorio Español have been produced around the world and translated into 30+ languages.

LEYMA LÓPEZ - DIRECTOR

Born in San José de las Lajas in La Habana, Cuba. In 2009 received her degree in Acting and The Arts from The Superior Institute of La Habana. López was the founder and director of Rompecalles in 2007, a theatrical project focused on investigating classic text. In this project, she created adaptation of Fedra and Asamblea de mujeres (The Assembly of Women), two big stories in Greek mythology, which won the award of Festival Olga Alonso and the Municipal of San José de las Lajas award for Best Play.

López is presently Resident Director of Repertorio Español. She was the recipient of the Van Lier Award for Young Directors in 2012. At Repertorio Español she directed: Por Gusto (For Pleasure), El Loco por Fuerza (Insane by Force), Hierba mala nunca muere (Weeds Won't Die), Aire Frío (Cool Air), La Fiaca, Valor, agravio y mujer (Courage, Betrayal, and a Woman Scorned), La Celestina, Filomena Marturano: Marriage Caribbean Style and a series of readings highlighting the works of 17th Century women playwrights. She has received various nominations and awards for ATI, ACE and HOLA.

TICKETS AND GENERAL INFORMATION

By phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: repertorio.nyc

In person: 138 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016

(Between Lexington and Third Avenues. Subway: # 6 to 28th Street, W or R to 28th Street)

Monday 8:00am-6pm | Tuesday - Friday 8am-8pm|Saturday 10am-8pm | Sunday 10am-7:00pm

Discounts available for seniors, military and students with valid identification.

ABOUT REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL



Founded in 1968 by stage director René Buch and the late producer Gilberto Zaldívar, and joined by Robert Weber Federico in 1971, who now serves as Executive Producer, REPERTORIO has presented an unparalleled body of theater that promotes and divulges the rich heritage of Hispanic theater. Spanish masters like Calderón, Lope De Vega and García Lorca, renowned playwrights from Latin America and the growing body of American writers who capture the Latino experience in the U.S.-from NYC to Portland, LA, NYC, Washington DC, Texas, Denver and Chicago-- are all at home in REPERTORIO's programming. Also, the company has presented acclaimed translations of plays by Edward Albee, Shakespeare, Tennessee Williams, Gian Carlo Menotti, Eduardo De Filippo and Noel Coward.

The Company presents a rotating repertory of 13 different plays, musicals and dance concerts with over 300 performances every year. Its productions are seen by over 50,000 people annually at its home, the historic Gramercy Arts Theatre and on tour. Every year, approximately 20,000 students are introduced to the heritage of Spanish language theatre through its education program, ¡DIGNIDAD!





