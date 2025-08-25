Repertorio Announces 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Repertorio has just announced its 2025-2026 season, featuring three limited-engagement productions, complemented by new dates for recent favorites and an acclaimed lineup of repertory long runs. This season offers a vibrant mix of theater and dance, celebrating the diversity, richness, and creativity of Latinx and Hispanic arts.

The season opens with Crónica de un Suceso, a flamenco creation by Rafael Ramírez that invites audiences to journey through time and pay tribute to the legendary Antonio Gades (1936-2004). The performance explores Gades's life, artistry, and enduring influence, reimagining his legacy for the Contemporary Stage.

Crónica de un Suceso - Performance Dates:

Thursday, November 13 - 11 AM

Friday, November 14 - 11 AM & 7 PM

Saturday, November 15 - 2 PM & 7 PM

Sunday, November 16 - 3 PM

For a brief, four-performance engagement, La Lazarilla, adapted by Eduardo Galán and directed by Carla Nyman, brings a humorous and ironic reinterpretation of El Lazarillo de Tormes. Two veteran actresses bring to life all the characters in this classic picaresque tale, reimagining iconic episodes - from the bull of stone to the longaniza - from a contemporary female perspective.

La Lazarilla - Performance Dates:

Friday, November 28 - 7 PM

Saturday, November 29 - 2 PM & 7 PM

Sunday, November 30 - 3 PM

The season also features the highly anticipated return of acclaimed flamenco dancer and choreographer, Olga Pericet, in May 2026 with her new show, Baile Sonoro. The production seamlessly fuses tradition and innovation, with live guitar and singing accompanying Pericet's expressive movements to create a singular concert of dance. Each performance becomes a unique conversation between body, music, and emotion, showcasing the depth and versatility of her artistry. Critics have hailed her work as electrifying, intimate, and transformative.

Olga Pericet - Baile Sonoro - Performance Dates:

Friday, May 22 - 7 PM

Saturday, May 23 - 2 PM & 7 PM

Sunday, May 24 - 3 PM

Thursday, May 28 - 7 PM

Friday, May 29 - 7 PM

Saturday, May 30 - 7 PM

Sunday, May 31 - 3 PM

Tuesday, June 2 - 7 PM

This season also extends recent productions, including La Ternura by Alfredo Sanzol, directed by Leyma López, and Los Soles Truncos by René Marqués, directed by José Zayas. Returning repertory long runs feature a remarkable selection of works: La Llamada, La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao, La Golondrina, Risoterapia, La Gringa, En el Tiempo de las Mariposas, La Casa de Bernarda Alba, and El Quijote.

Repertorio also offers a curated selection of on-demand productions available online for streaming, including Locuras en Wichita, Boxcar (Vagón), Valor, Agravio y Mujer, Fuenteovejuna, and Amar Después de la Muerte.

ABOUT REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL

Today, the legacy started by the Company's founders perseveres at the core of Repertorio's artistic North Star, guiding the vision and the artistic process. At the center of what they wanted to accomplish was to be a theatrical resource where the Latinx community could experience high-quality theatre that spoke to their diverse cultures, traditions, and heritage from Spain, Latin America, and the ever-expanding Latinx experience while introducing all potential audiences - Hispanics and non-Hispanics - to excellent theatre. Today, Repertorio Español presents year-round new and classic plays performed in Spanish in rotating repertory style. Each season, the company offers 12 productions (at least two new works added annually), programs to promote the work of emerging Latinx artists (readings of new works, commissions, and opportunities for young/emerging directors), and activities for students and seniors. Productions are performed in Spanish with available captioning in both English and Spanish translation to reach non-Spanish speakers and the hard of hearing.