Reading Of A New Musical, DUBLIN RISING Announced At Alchemical Studios

Dublin Rising, the new musical by Krishna Alexandra and Lorien Patton, will have a one night only reading Thursday, November 21st, 7 PM, at Alchemical Studios, 104 West 14th Street. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Dublin Rising is an epic musical, full of soaring choral music and stunning ballads. It's the story of three patriotic Irish women--a prostitute, a housewife, and an unwed mother -- struggling to survive in the chaotic upheaval of the Easter Rising on 1916. Nellie is running a spy ring out of a brothel and helping to plan the uprising. Brigid, whose husband works for the provisional government, secretly writes for a republican newspaper, and worries about her children being drawn into the conflict. Meaghann, who is carrying the child of her Protestant lover, has been confined to a Magdalene laundry. Around them swirl a collection of patriots, soldiers, prostitutes, and politicians, marching inexorably to the conflict of Easter Monday, 1916.

More information on Dublin Rising can be found at https://www.dublinrisingmusical.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You