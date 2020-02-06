Raquel Almazan Named President/Chair Of The Indie Theater Fund Board Of Directors

Raquel Almazan has been named the President of the Indie Theater Fund Board of Directors, replacing Susan Bernfield who has moved into an Advisory Board role.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Raquel step into this important role as President of the Indie Theater Fund's Board of Directors. Raquel has been working with the Fund in a variety of ways for the last four+ years and she is a central figure in the indie theater community. She is a courageous artist and activist and Fund participants are lucky to have her vision and leadership at the helm of this very active, hands on board."

"Over the last four years, I have been a participating theatre member, board member and ambassador for theatres of color for The Indie Theatre Fund. I deeply believe that the initiatives of the Fund are leading the movement towards sustaining and strengthening the independent theatre community and ultimately the entire ecosystem of NYC theatre at large.

The fund has provided vital contributions to companies at pivotal times and eliminates barriers of entry to theatre makers. I'm inspired by the growing capacity of the fund to support even more artists and companies.

I'm honored to be a part of this radical movement where the spectrum of New York City theatres and it's communities can unite towards a more equitable and resourced field"

About The Indie Theater Fund:

Founded in 2012, The Indie Theater Fund's mission is to support the most under resourced, under represented theaters in the city.

The Indie Theater Fund (ITF) protects, sustains, and strengthens its members, constituted by the indie theater community that presents in the five boroughs of NYC, by providing easily accessible funding through grants and loans, and very low-cost and free resources and education. The two core programs, Community Funding (CFP) and Community Resources Program (CRP) grant direct vital financial resources to theater companies, independent venues, and individual artists, AND stimulate the growth of indie theater by providing cash equivalent services that support and develop the community as a whole. The Fund also offers loans and Emergency/Urgency grants to orgs who find themselves in an unpredictable crisis that would threaten their livelihood, within 48 hours.

The Indie Theater Fund focuses on orgs with smaller budgets, those who may have limited staff and resources, and those who - because of their gender identity, race, immigration status, body or cognitive ability, sexual orientation - may find themselves far removed from the competitiveness of securing funding for survival and growth.

About Raquel Almazan:

RAQUEL ALMAZÁN - is an interdisciplinary artist, facilitator and activist. (M.F.A. - Playwriting, Columbia University /B.F.A. - Theatre, University of Florida, New World School of the Arts). Her eclectic career spans original multi-media solo performances, playwriting, devising and dramaturgy.

She is the creator/facilitator of arts programs in prison facilities/detention centers, public schools, community centers, shelters, conferences and universities; focusing on social justice. Almazan is also Butoh Dance practitioner (lineage Vangeline Theatre-Yumiko Yoshioka).

Her work has been featured in New York City- including Off-Broadway, throughout the United States and internationally in Greece, Italy, Slovenia, Colombia, Chile, Guatemala and Sweden; including several of her plays within the (Latin is America play cycle) writing bi-lingual plays in dedication to each Latin American country. Professional Development residencies with Eugene O'Neill Center Playwrights Conference and The Playwrights' Center. Recipient of Kennedy Center's Latinidad Award, The National Association of Latino Arts and Culture Grant and the Kate Neal Kinley Playwriting Fellowship, The Arch and Bruce Brown Foundation Playwriting Prize.

Selected plays include: La Paloma Prisoner (New York Theatre Workshop 2020 World Premiere Next Door Series, workshop: The Signature Theatre, La Mama, The Lark, INTAR and LAByrinth Theatre Company, Womens Playwriting International Conference- Stockholm). La Migra Taco Truck (off Broadway Theatre Row). LA NEGRA (BRIC Arts, Classical Theatre of Harlem - Lincoln Center, Iati Theatre ) CAFÉ (Workshop- Columbia University, Kennedy Center) Porning the Planet: The Desensitization of a Nation (Dixon Place). Does That Feel Good to you My Lark? (Reading- Bushwick Starr, New Georges residency) El Odio de un Pais (Pangea World Theatre) When I Came Home (Pregones-Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre), Cross Roads: Re-framing the Immigrant Narrative (La Micro Theatre) The Hopefulness (Reading-Theatre Row Reading-Rising Circle Theatre Company).

As the artistic director of La Lucha Arts, Almazan is dedicated to producing new works, in contribution for transformational arts participation with community partners and social movements. (selections: Close Rikers Campaign, Steps to End Family Violence, Brooklyn DA's Re-entry task force and The United Nations). Member of The Dramatists Guild and SAG-AFTRA. raquelalmazan.com





