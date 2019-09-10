REQUIEM FOR THE RAIN Debuts In NYC

The poor, drunken widower of a towns laundress morns for his wife, La Jesusa. But where does the guilt of this woman's death lie? A woman who has spent her life cleaning the wealthy's dirty laundry. This drunkard is not a good man but he knows intimately the filth we all leave for someone else's tired hands. This unblinking, and often hilarious look at the hypocrisy of the elite is just as fresh and relevant today as when the play first opened in 1960. Who is to blame for the death of La Jesusa? Perhaps all of us.

Requiem for the Rain is a unipersonal play written by Ecuador's most famous playwright, Jose Martinez Querolo. It has since been translated into over five languages and performed all over the world. Jose Ignacio Vivero's direction pulls this play out of time and makes its interpretation immediate. The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures awarded Vivero in 2019 with an artist grant, he is also member of the Lincoln Center Director´s Lab.

The play is performed by Dominican actor Anderson Mendoza in its original language of Spanish with English supertitles. After a tour of the Dominican Republic, Requiem for the Rain now makes its New York debut. "This play is a very accurate thermometer, to test where we stand as a civilization. I´ve been a New Yorker for over ten years now and it´s powerful to see how this play, from another place and another time still rings true right now, in this city. This is the power of cultural diversity in theater: simply the act of doing this play here is a harsh examination of the term first world", Vivero said.

This show is made possible by the sponsorship of the DOMINICAN FILM FESTIVAL OF NEW YORK.

You can buy the tickets here https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-requiem-por-la-lluvia. For more information, contact: groupcarixtos@gmail.com Telephone: English: (802) 490 - 4221 Spanish: (347) 881-4158

A unipersonal play by famed Ecuadorian playwrite Jose Martinez Querolo.

Performed in its original language of Spanish with English supertitles.

Saturday, September 28th 6 pm / 8 PM

Sunday, September 29th 4 PM

Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre @ Symphony Space

2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025





