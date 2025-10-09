READY FOR COMPANY AND OTHER FAMILY TALES Comes to La MaMa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will present Ready for Company and Other Family Tales by writer/performer Kim Ima this November 6–23 at The Downstairs, 66 East 4th Street, New York, NY, 10003.

Ready For Company and Other Family Tales is a one-woman play about family and legacy. An inheritance of stories and unfinished quests from this Jewish-Japanese-American family tree.

With a complicated family history, Kim excavates meaning from small remembered moments, inherited souvenirs, the oft-repeated family tales (as well as silent secrets) left for her to unpack. Told with music, movement and “show-and-tell” objects, this one-woman journey of nostalgia and discovery portrays with humor the beautiful and enigmatic paths of immigration – and what we choose to carry forward.

Refreshments will be served!

Kim Ima is a performer, writer, and longtime member of La MaMa's Great Jones Rep. Company credits include playing Cassandra in La MaMa's groundbreaking production of The Trojan Women directed by Andrei Serban and composed by Elizabeth Swados and more recently performing as a guest artist with Monica Bill Barnes & Company in Lunch Dances at the NYPL and Sur, a devised theater piece adapted from the short story by Ursula K. Le Guin in the Ellen Stewart Theatre in April 2025. Kim is a founding member of The Trojan Women Project and was the owner of The Treats Truck, a Vendy Award winning food truck in NYC, and The Treats Truck Stop, a bakery cafe in Carroll Gardens Brooklyn. She is the author of the cookbook, The Treats Truck Baking Book, published by HarperCollins.