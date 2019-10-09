RARE INDULGENCE to Receive Industry Reading; Lewis J. Stadlen and More to Star

On Tuesday, October 15, 2019 there will be an industry reading of Rare Indulgence, a new dark comedy by Bruce J. Robinson at 1 and 4 PM in Theatre 4 of Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th.

David Wohl directs the cast which includes Lewis J. Stadlen, Maureen Silliman, Kristen Hahn and Olivia Leone.

Just as a pair of passionate gourmets are about to achieve their ultimate dream of eating an endangered songbird, a vegan animal-activist suddenly intervenes. The conflict escalates as they battle over the lovely birds, the very meaning of life, and finally over who should be eating whom.

Bruce J. Robinson's previous plays include Another Vermeer, which was staged at the HB Studio and Abingdon Theatre starring Austin Pendleton and Michael Urie, and Byrd's Boy, which was staged at Primary Stages, starring David McCallum and Myra Lucretia Taylor.

Tickets are free and may be reserved at ROBINSTUFF@aol.com. Please specify performance and ticket number needed.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

