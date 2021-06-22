Project Y Theatre Presents TINY BARN Hybrid Plays Streaming June 23 Through July 3

Project Y Theatre Company presents 12 playwright commissions as part of TINY BARN, streaming from VT to NYC June 23, 2021 through July 3, 2021.

Tiny Barn is a prototype festival of new hybrid works of theatre. Project Y commissioned playwrights Kaaron Briscoe, Amina Henry, Lia Romeo, Daniel McCoy, Kevin R. Free, Dana Yeaton, Nandita Shenoy, Christopher Ulloth, Paloma Sierra, Antu Yacob and Bixby Elliot to write new tiny plays for simultaneous streaming and in-person audience. These plays will be available for streaming via one pass that allows access to all events in the Tiny Barn series.

The company of collaborators include Michole Biancosino, Annalisa D'Aguilar, Gabrielle Martin, Andrew W. Smith, Gibson Grimm, Lisa Velten Smith, Jacob Morton, Cole Merrell, Bryana Felipe, Sophia Power, Wynn McClenahan, and Rowan-Orlean Dunlop Vidrine.

Design by Sasha Schwartz and Courtney Smith.

Pop Up collaborators include Bellwether Project, Christal Brown, Juniper Creative Arts, Will Kasso and Michael P. Kin.

Tiny Barn is produced by NYC's Project Y Theatre (Artistic Directors, Michole Biancosino and Andrew William Smith).

More information and Streaming Pass is available on the Tiny Barn website: www.tinybarntheatre.com.