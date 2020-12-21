Plays-By-Mail Company Artistic Stamp Announces 38-Person Cast For Season Two

Artistic Stamp, the original plays-by-mail company, is proud that in a year marred by decimation to the theater industry, they have employed and paid 38 actors in addition to the eight playwrights and creative team. The interactive experiences are written by Liz Duffy Adams, Ben Bonnema, November Christine, West and Dash Hyler, Timothy Huang, Jahn Sood, Elyne Quan, and Natalie Ann Valentine.

The three shows in residency at 59E59 as part of their virtual season, available at www.59e59.org, star:

The Constellation Melody by Ben Bonnema, will feature Sarah Scanlon, Tori Ciccone, Megan Bartle, Chloe Catoya, Alexis Tidwell.

The Gates of Remembering by Timothy Huang will feature Krystle Piamonte, Raja Burrows, Nicole Javier, Bern Tan, Michelle Miners.

Ida, the Ida B. Wells Story by November Christine will feature Omalolu Fiki, Morris Hill, Auburn Hicks, Will Hill.

Additionally, the remaining five plays-by-mail, available through www.artisticstamp.com, star:

Wild Thyme by Liz Duffy Adams will feature Brooke Wetterhahn, Ellen Fred, Mark Jude Sullivan, Jessica Wortham, Winslow Corbett.

The Eggcellent Mystery of Juliet Grey and Inspector Shell by West and Dash Hyler will feature Danielle Ranno, Mac Stevenson, Lynda Cortez, Jonah Collins, Silvia Bond.

The Hidden Slipstream by Elyne Quan will feature Emma Crawford, Katie Emmerson, Brian Klimowski, Ashley Shamoon, Aline Saloum.

Fall In Love in Four Months by Jahn Sood will feature Mia Hutchinson-Shaw, Michael Manocchio, Logan Schmucker, Nick Stephens.

Otherwise by Natalie Ann Valentine will feature Katie Chidester, Will Wheaton, Molly Coyne, Sarah Combs, Morgan Werder

Producing original work from award-winning playwrights, Artistic Stamp takes audience members on interactive narrative adventures delivered through handwritten correspondence. The audience becomes a pen-pal to a character in the story, reacting and replying to the letters they receive, and playing a role in deciding the outcome. In a time when theatergoers cannot venture out, Artistic Stamp is bringing the plays home to them.

Limited tickets are on sale until December 31. A four-month adventure costs $99 and can be purchased at www.artisticstamp.com or at www.59e59.org.