Playful Substance Has A Busy 2020

The exuberant and richly collaborative Playful Substance theatrical company has announced its calendar for the new year.

January 2020

Winter Writers' Group:

This is a feedback and accountability group for playwrights and screenwriters looking to develop their individual voice, sharpen their critical ear, and to be part of a vibrant and supportive community. Since 2017, PC's Writers' Group has produced six original works; fostered an annual reading night, called Pithy Party, celebrating works in progress; collaborated on an immersive event to support survivors of human trafficking; and is currently workshopping four new pieces.

Director Development Pilot Program:

Applications for a place in the Director Cohort are available now at: http://www.playfulsubstance.com/director-development.html. This program will include skill building and language defining workshops with the Director Cohort through the month of January followed by a program run in tandem with the Writer' Groups to allow the Director Cohort to become part of the development process.

Other workshops include:

Scene Study for Writers:

a short workshop for writers to explore the actor's craft.

Writing Across Difference:

a guided discussion on how to approach writing characters that do not share the writer's specific identities.

And announcing their next main stage show:

"Tell Me" by Lauren Lindsey White. The creative team is being assembled with a projected world premiere in winter/spring.

Playful Substance was nominated for an Innovative Theatre Award this past year. Email artisticdirector@playfulsubstance.com for details or visit www.playfulsubstance.com for more information.

Playful Substance is an inclusive company. Everyone is encouraged to apply.





