Pioneer Works Presents Yarn/Wire in the World Premiere of Katherine Young's BIOMES 4.0

On September 9, 12 and 17 at 6:00pm, experimental percussion and piano quartet Yarn/Wire premieres Katherine Young's Biomes 4.0 (2021) at Pioneer Works. Young collaborates with Yarn/Wire for Biomes 4.0, an outdoor installation and performance piece, as part of her residency with Pioneer Works.

Her original Biomes is a flexible vehicle for group collaboration and improvisation, allowing different artists to use its materials to create new, personalized versions of the multimedia composition. Throughout these activations, Biomes will run as a timed sound installation in Pioneer Works' Garden during normal public hours from 12-7pm Wednesday through Sundays.

Initially commissioned WasteLAnd for Rage Thormbones, Biomes 2.0 was premiered by Yarn/Wire in 2019. Of the series, Young says, "Each biome has its own characteristics that dictate processes, meaning, and interaction. Within these parameters, individual creatures or features exist with their own ways of navigating the rules of that biome. Many creatures and features are specific to a single biome. Some features exist in multiple biomes, or may travel from one to another. Biomes coexist and can be explored exclusively, simultaneously, or sequentially. Exploration happens in preparation for and during performance."



Biomes 4.0

Thursday September 9, 2021 at 6:00pm (Composer in Attendance)

Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 6:00pm (part of 2nd Sundays)

Friday September 17, 2021 at 6:00pm

Pioneer Works | 159 Pioneer St | Brooklyn, NY 11231

Tickets: Free, reservations required.

Link: https://pioneerworks.org/programs/katherine-young-and-yarn-wire-biomes-4-0