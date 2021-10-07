Photos: The Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble Is Back With THE MARVELOUS MRS. MCCLUSKEY

THE IMPROVISATIONAL REPERTORY THEATRE ENSEMBLE emerges with a series of hilarious - and immensely engaging events. Their first production is The Marvelous Mrs. McCluskey, original concept and directed by Robert Baumgardner. FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS: October 22 & 23; 29 & 30; November 5 & 6; 12 & 13 (all performances are 8:00 - 9:30pm.) IRTE is a regular at the Producers' Club, a NY Theater District landmark, 358 West 44th Street, NYC.

Check out photos below!

From the insane brain of Robert Baumgardner comes this veiled take-off on the Amazon hit show. Ernestine McCluskey's husband is an ex-con, her kids are stupid, so it's only natural she wants something more. She gets more than she expects when her clown nemesis becomes her manager and convinces her to try stand-up comedy! Desire, Disgrace, and Friendship all improvised ... and you (the audience) are invited to play!

Tickets Now Available: https://www.irteinfo.com/tickets