Photos: MEN IN SHORTS at The Producers Club

Men in Shorts by award-winning playwright Raul Garza is in its final weekend of performances. Final performances are Thursday, May 22 at 7pm, Friday, May 23 at 7pm, and Saturday, May 24 at 4pm at The Producers Club. Tyler Crosby directs the solo show that stars John Concado. Derek Crosby serves as the Producer. Check out photos from the show.

Men in Shorts was inspired by writer David Foster Wallace who was also a regionally ranked junior tennis player as well as a novelist, essayist and Professor of Creative Writing and English. His writing received much acclaim with Time magazine citing his 1996 novel Infinite Jest as one the 100 best English-language novels from 1923 to 2005. His posthumous novel, The Pale King in 2011 was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2012.

Garza shared why he was inspired to write Men in Shorts, “The indescribable and complicated feeling of tennis inspired me to write about the sport’s existential core - how it amplifies our best and worst qualities, and exposes our desire to achieve perfection. In David Foster Wallace and Roger Federer I found a real-life intersection of two geniuses framed by a context of tennis, but representing vastly different approaches and outcomes to the game. As a lifelong writer and tennis fan, how could I resist?”

This is a make-believe true story, told through the lens of a man blessed and cursed with once-in-a generation literary talent.

The true part is that the narrative is based on the life and death of renowned writer David Foster Wallace (DFW). In this play, the writer is named Dave – an artist who staggers through time, sharing his origin story and pitfalls. Dave revels in the game of tennis, and glorifies the personification of tennis perfection that is the legendary Roger Federer. That last part is true, too.

Men in Shorts runs May 8 – 31 with performances Thursday – Friday at 7pm, and Saturdays at 4pm. Running time: 95 minutes. The Producers Club is located at 358 West 44th Street (2nd floor), New York, NY, 10036. Tickets are $30 for general admission

Photo Credit: Sam Hays



John Concado

