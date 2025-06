Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art Lab hosted its third annual Toast to Broadway on Monday, June 16, 2025 at The Players NYC. A celebration of the New York theatrical season, the evening featured specialty cocktails, lively performances, and the presentation of The Artiste D’Excellence Awards, given to three artists who represent excellence in the theater industry as well as a continued effort to collaborate with Art Lab. Check out the event photos below!

