Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY

Art Lab hosted its third annual Toast to Broadway on Monday, June 16, 2025 at The Players NYC. A celebration of the New York theatrical season, the evening featured specialty cocktails, lively performances, and the presentation of The Artiste D’Excellence Awards, given to three artists who represent excellence in the theater industry as well as a continued effort to collaborate with Art Lab. Check out the event photos below!

The Artiste D’Excellence Awards were presented to Thom Sesma (Dr. Thomas Noguchi in Dead Outlaw), Jennifer Sánchez (Rosalí in Real Women Have Curves), and Alex Joseph Grayson (Dallas Winston in The Outsiders). Performances featured the comedic stylings of Eric Holmes with singer/pianist Nat Zegree, and the folk/bluegrass duo The Holler (Jake Bryan Guthrie and Casey Johnson).

Toast to Broadway gathered Broadway artists, industry leaders, and their friends, including Miki Braham Grayson; Cara Ricketts; Erin and Eric Holmes; Luis Quintero; Mary Beth Peil; Matt Castle and Frank Galgano; Nico Oliveri and Autum Best; Rob Bianco, John King, and Michael Joseph; Stephanie Jae Park and Voltaire Wade-Greene; and Tiffany Reneé Thompson.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson



Nico Oliveri and Autumn Best



Matt Castle and Frank Galgano



Performance by The Holler (Casey Johnson and Jake Bryan Guthrie)



Performance by Nat Zegree



The Artiste D?Excellence Award Recipient: Thom Sesma



The Artiste D?Excellence Award Recipient: Jennifer S nchez



The Artiste D?Excellence Award Recipient: Alex Joseph Grayson



Rob Bianco, John King, and Michael Joseph



Alex Joseph Grayson and Miki Abraham Grayson



Erin and Eric Holmes



Cara Ricketts



Tiffany Rene Thompson



Stephanie Jae Park and Voltaire Wade-Greene



Luis Quintero



Mary Beth Peil and Thom Sesma



Art Lab Team: Bridget Beirne, Meg Fofonoff, and Megan Chacalos