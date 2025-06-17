 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY

Event honored Thom Sesma, Jennifer Sánchez, and Alex Joseph Grayson.

By: Jun. 17, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Art Lab hosted its third annual Toast to Broadway on Monday, June 16, 2025 at The Players NYC. A celebration of the New York theatrical season, the evening featured specialty cocktails, lively performances, and the presentation of The Artiste D’Excellence Awards, given to three artists who represent excellence in the theater industry as well as a continued effort to collaborate with Art Lab. Check out the event photos below!

The Artiste D’Excellence Awards were presented to Thom Sesma (Dr. Thomas Noguchi in Dead Outlaw), Jennifer Sánchez (Rosalí in Real Women Have Curves), and Alex Joseph Grayson (Dallas Winston in The Outsiders). Performances featured the comedic stylings of Eric Holmes with singer/pianist Nat Zegree, and the folk/bluegrass duo The Holler (Jake Bryan Guthrie and Casey Johnson).

Toast to Broadway gathered Broadway artists, industry leaders, and their friends, including Miki Braham Grayson; Cara Ricketts; Erin and Eric Holmes; Luis Quintero; Mary Beth Peil; Matt Castle and Frank Galgano; Nico Oliveri and Autum Best; Rob Bianco, John King, and Michael Joseph; Stephanie Jae Park and Voltaire Wade-Greene; and Tiffany Reneé Thompson.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
Nico Oliveri and Autumn Best

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
Matt Castle and Frank Galgano

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
Performance by The Holler (Casey Johnson and Jake Bryan Guthrie)

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
Performance by Nat Zegree

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
The Artiste D?Excellence Award Recipient: Thom Sesma

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
The Artiste D?Excellence Award Recipient: Jennifer S nchez

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
The Artiste D?Excellence Award Recipient: Alex Joseph Grayson

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
Rob Bianco, John King, and Michael Joseph

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
Alex Joseph Grayson and Miki Abraham Grayson

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
Erin and Eric Holmes

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
Cara Ricketts

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
Tiffany Rene Thompson

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
Stephanie Jae Park and Voltaire Wade-Greene

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
Luis Quintero

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
Mary Beth Peil and Thom Sesma

Photos: Inside Art Lab's Third Annual TOAST OF BROADWAY Image
Art Lab Team: Bridget Beirne, Meg Fofonoff, and Megan Chacalos

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos