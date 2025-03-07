Photos: IT CAN HAPPEN HERE at Culture Lab LIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Perspectives Theatre Company and Culture Lab LIC present a limited run premiere of It CAN Happen Here! by Melody Brooks, Katrin Hilbe, Tess Howsam, Daniel Jacobs, and Susan Quinn, running through March 30, 2025. See photos from the production.

Ground-breaking artists from the creative teams of NPTC and CLLIC are collaborating with director Katrin Hilbe, to take the audience on a fast paced and stylized journey from HUAC hearings to Federal Theatre performances, from Hallie's home life to labor strikes, from the beginnings of an impossible undertaking to a triumphant success, to a devastating loss. Penelope Rose Deen is Choreographer/Movement Director.

Production Designer Tess Howsam is creating a world of visual storytelling inspired by the innovative theatrical designs of the Federal Theatre and its Living Newspapers that includes shadow puppets, hand-crafted props and a wealth of images from the Library of Congress archive. Gaby FeBland is collaborating on the Puppets and Props; Lisa Renee Jordan (Costumes), Sara Gosses (Lighting), Andy Evan Cohen (Sound) and Erwin Falcon (Projections) complete the design team. Josh Iacovelli is Technical Director; Cat Gillespie is Production Stage Manager.

The cast includes Theresa Rose as Hallie Flanagan, joined by a nine-member Ensemble playing a variety of roles: Max Bank, Allie Beltran, DJ Davis, Emma Sarah Davis, Chase Lee, Megan Lomax, Jomack Miranda, Nick Radu-Blackburn, and Cheyenne Springette.

Photo Credit: Al Foote III



IT CAN HAPPEN HERE at Culture Lab LIC

