Photos: First Look at Secret Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Secret Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol features a brand-new adaptation by their Artistic Director, Richard Mazda, who will also perform Scrooge. The cast includes Christopher Romero-Wilson * as Dickens/Fezziwig, Joe Staton as Fred, Mia Jacquez as Christmas Present, Rosie Dean as Mrs Cratchit, Evan Ayer as Bob Cratchit, also featuring Zoe Nadal, Reina Celis, Hudson Malendes, Penelope Pompouros, Clara Burke, Alex & Ruby Janger, William Cho, Baz Duarte, & Annika Low. Analiese Puzon and Kris Carpenter are their joint Production Stage Managers.

Check out photos of the production below!

Though not a musical the production features several classic Christmas Carols with live music accompaniment.

One cold Christmas Eve, Scrooge is unkind to the people who work for him, then refuses to give to charity, and then is rude to his nephew when he invites him to spend Christmas with him. When Scrooge gets home, he is visited by the ghost of his old business partner Jacob Marley - and then by three ghosts! They are the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future.

The Ghost of Christmas Past takes Scrooge on a journey through Christmases from his past, taking Scrooge to see himself as an unhappy child and a young man more in love with money than his fiancée. The Ghost of Christmas Present shows Scrooge his clerk, Bob Cratchit's family. At Bob Cratchit's house Scrooge sees Tiny Tim, who is very ill, but full of spirit. The ghost then takes him to see his nephew Fred's Christmas celebrations - Finally, The Ghost of Yet To Come terrifies Scrooge by showing him visions of his own death.

The ghosts' journey through time teaches Scrooge the error of his ways. When he wakes up on Christmas Day, he is full of excitement, and buys the biggest turkey in the shop for the Cratchit family before spending the day with his nephew, full of the joys of Christmas.

The production is produced as an Equity Showcase by kind permission of Actors Equity Association.

The Secret Theatre provides full access to the differently abled.

*Member of Actors Equity Association.

Performance Details:

A Christmas Carol

December 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

Evening performances at 7.30 Matinees on 17, 24 & 31 December at 3pm

Tickets $30 Kids $15

Directed by Richard Mazda

The Secret Theatre

38-02 61st Street

Woodside, NY 11377