Photo Flash: Spec Theatre's ARTISANAL INTELLIGENCE At FRIGID Festival

Article Pixel Jan. 27, 2020  

ARTISANAL INTELLIGENCE (Vancouver, Canada) is a new comedy with original music about Barry, a hipster customer service robot, for all your too-cool-for-school uber niche businesses.

Barry knows a little about many topics, can play folk pop songs on ukulele, is able to memorize reasonable length coffee orders (2 sentences minimum), is a guru at idle chit-chat and doesn't mind being shoved in awkward crawl spaces.

For more information and tickets visit https://www.frigid.nyc/events/artisanalintelligence.

Part of FRIGID New York International Fringe 2020

