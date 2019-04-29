Photo Flash: BOUND Looks At Impact Of The Wall On Native American Land

American Indian Artists Inc. (AMERINDA) will present the World Premiere of BOUND, written and directed by Tara Moses. Previews began on April 25 at Theatre for the New City with opening night slated for May 3.

In BOUND, Marigold Page is a Native American woman working to stop the construction of a wall along the US southern border that would split her Nation in half. When she meets John, a land surveyor, a romance blossoms. Further complications arise when an oil company attempts to build a pipeline through the same scared land. Marigold must face rogue border patrol agents, oil tycoons, and a hesitant tribal council as she struggles to keep her ancestral lands intact for future generations. Paralleling her fight are the events surrounding the Gadsden Purchase of 1853, the building of a transcontinental railroad through Indigenous lands, Manifest Destiny, and the redrawing of the Mexican-American border in the name of southern imperialism. Marigold is determined that history does not repeat itself.

BOUND stars Dylan Carusona (Julius Ceasar at The Public Theatre), Matt Cross, Wolfen De Kastro (The Winter's Tale at HERE, Cedars at La MaMa), Ryan Victor Pierce (Lost Voices at HERE, Wood Bones at Abingdon Theatre), Elizabeth Rolston (Theives at The Public Theatre) and Nicholas Stauffer with a production team that includes Ryan Victor Pierce (General Manager/Technical Director), Sonya Plenefisch (Set Designer/ Property Master), Amanda Levie (Lighting Designer), Melissa Oakes (Costume Designer), Eliza Cope (Sound Designer), and Gabriella Piccolino (Production Stage Manager)



Tara Moses is an artistic director, director, playwright, and an enrolled citizen of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, Tusekia Harjo. As a playwright, her plays include Sections, Bound, Quantum, He'eo'o, and Hamlet: El Principe de Denmark. She spent two years producing and directing a! series of new play workshops as the first Senior Artistic Director Fellow at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. under Molly Smith. Her play Sections has been produced with Furnace Fringe Festival in Boston, MA and is being filmed in a digital special with #BingeTheatreCompany in Washington, DC. Currently she is the Artistic Director at #BingeTheatreCompany. Her directing credits include Hamlet: El Principe de Denmark (telatulsa: Tulsa Latino Theater Company); The Prisoner (Echo Theatre Company); Moby Dick (assistant director to David Caitlin, Arena Stage); Snow Child (assistant director to Molly Smith, Arena Stage); and Broadway Through the Ages (director, Imagination Stage). She is the recipient of the Thomas C. Fichandler Award; alum of the Allen Lee Hughes Fellowship of Arena Stage, Director's Lab of Lincoln Center Theater, and DirectorsLabChicago; and the proud associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.



Established in 1987, A! merican Indian Artists Inc. (AMERINDA) is a community-based multi-arts organization that works to empower Native Americans and foster intercultural understanding of Native culture. Located in New York, AMERINDA is the only Native American multi-arts organization of its kind in the US, and has been widely recognized for its artistic and cultural integrity. AMERINDA Theater produces staged readings and full productions of new plays by Native American Playwrights. Past productions includePowwow Highway, Mangled Beams, Miss Lead, Fear of Oatmeal and Thieves. In addition to continuing this vital work, AMERINDA launched the first-ever Native Shakespeare Ensemble in 2015 with Macbeth. The ensemble focuses on full productions that re-imagine the original classical text. www.amerinda.org

BOUND runs April 25 - May 12, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm. Theater for the New City is located at 155 First Avenue at 10th Street - accessible from the L train at 14th Street. Tickets are $18 / $15 for seniors and students at 212-868-4444 or www.SmartTix.com.





