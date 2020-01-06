Performances Begin Tonight for Hunter Theater Project's MAC BETH

Performances begin tonight for Hunter Theater Project's strictly limited return engagement for Red Bull Theater's critically acclaimed production of Mac Beth, adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt, from the play by William Shakespeare.

The production plays seven weeks only from Monday, January 6 through Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Frederick Loewe Theatre, East 68th Street, between Park and Lexington Avenues. Tickets ($49, $15 for students with ID, with no service charge) are on sale at www.huntertheaterproject.org

Mac Beth, which runs 90 minutes with no intermission, originally premiered in 2018 at Seattle Repertory Theatre . Red Bull Theater's production played from May 7 through June 9, 2019 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where the run was extended by popular demand.

On an autumn afternoon, in an empty lot outside the city, seven school girls meet up to perform a play. In an urban wasteland, the girls in their tartan school uniforms transform into witches, ghosts, and kings. They hurl headlong into the unchecked passions of Macbeth-in Shakespeare's original text-as the line between real life and blood fantasy quickly blurs. Through prophecies and smartphones, blood and Beyonce, unexpected resonances emerge from Shakespeare's dark nightmare of ambition gone awry, while at the same time, these young women discover what's done cannot be undone.

The Hunter Theater Project production of Mac Beth is made possible by a generous gift from Susie Sainsbury and the Backstage Trust.





