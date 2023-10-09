Patrick Olson's EMERGENCE Begins Performances Tomorrow At The Pershing Square Signature Center

Robert Murray and Lisa Dozier Shacket will present the New York premiere of Patrick Olson's groundbreaking conceptual performance, EMERGENCE. This thought-provoking experience will captivate audiences at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater at The Pershing Square Signature Center at 480 West 42nd Street at Jim Houghton Way. Performances begin on October 10, with the opening night on October 25, 2023, for a limited engagement concluding on January 7, 2024.

EMERGENCE is a revolutionary theatrical experience led by Patrick Olson that stands at the intersection of art, science and music. It defies conventional boundaries, pushing the limits of creativity and intellect and expanding the horizons of both performers and spectators alike. EMERGENCE is an invitation to embark on a transformative journey where the realms of knowledge and artistic expression intertwine, and things are not as they seem.

Part music, part monologue, part science journey, part rock concert, part psychedelic trip, EMERGENCE explores the deepest aspects of the human experience with a riveting dive into the domain between science and art – uplifting, emotionally powerful and revelatory. Audiences will be immersed in live, original music, highlighted by a dynamic ensemble of musicians, singers, dancers and stunning visual effects with arena-level sound that merge seamlessly while asking big, bold questions. EMERGENCE deals with time, matter, energy, human perception, and love, and challenges our human tendency to think in convenient shortcuts when observing the world around us. It is where the deepest realities of the natural world, cosmology, consciousness, and meaning await us all.

EMERGENCE ASKS? “Are we alive? How did we get here?” “What is the nature of time?” and “Where does human love originate?”

Mr. Olson is joined on stage by an amazing collection of artists, including vocalists Cherry Davis, Samara Brown, Miya Bass, Bella Kosal ; musicians Steven Styles (Bass/ Band Leader), Nadav Hezi (Guitar), Jordan Coker (Drums), Thomas Nickell (Keys), and the dancers include Summer Sheldrick , Dana Liebezeit , and Lavy Cavaleire .

EMERGENCE is set to begin previews on October 10, 2023, and will officially open on October 25 at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater at The Pershing Square Signature Center, through January 7, 2024. It will play Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 8 PM, and Sunday at 2 PM.

The creative team includes Mike Avenaim (Music Producer), Wasted Potential / Jordan Noltner (Lighting Director), Angela Aaron (Stylist), FutureTalk Inc. / Jonathon Corbiere / Tyler Sammy and Wasted Potential / Nick Proctor (LED Visual Designer), Intuitive Production Management (Production Manager), LDK Productions (General Management), Nadav Hezi (Associate Producer), and Chloe Lowery / Dina Fanai (Creative Consultants).

WHO IS BEHIND EMERGENCE?

Patrick Olson (Creator/ Performer), the creative force and star behind EMERGENCE , has a diverse background as a lifelong composer, musician, educational science publisher, producer, and entrepreneur. Patrick wrote, recorded, and released the album “Music for Scientists” in 2021 as an “expression of the emotional power of the profound realizations science has unveiled.”

Robert Murray (Producer) Making his theatrical producing debut with EMERGENCE , Bob brings extensive experience in the entertainment industry as a personal manager, company consultant, and television concert producer, having been involved in numerous successful music, film, and television projects globally. Notable projects have included extensive work with Disney, Sony Music, Universal Music and PBS, along with global artists Yanni, Jorge Blanco, Jonathan Antoine, Taylor Dayne, and Ric Wake, a legendary Oscar and Grammy award-winning music and film producer.

LISA DOZIER SHACKET (Producer) founded the NYC based theatrical general management and producing firm LDK Productions in 2007. Select recent credits: Anthony Rapp's Without You , Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground , Little Girl Blue, Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo, Be More Chill , the immersive theatrical adaptation of the film Sideways , A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur , A Letter to Harvey Milk . Producing projects in development include Edie Brickell's 38 Minutes . Lisa was the general manager of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals for eleven years and was the founding producing director of the regional theatre Miami New Drama. She is also a professor of theatre management at the University of Florida. LDKProductions.com.

The Pershing Square Signature Center, the permanent home of Signature Theatre, is a three-theatre facility on West 42nd Street and Jim Houghton Way designed by Frank Gehry Architects to host Signature's three distinct playwrights' residencies and foster a cultural community. The Center is a major contribution to New York City's cultural landscape and provides a venue for cultural organizations that supports and encourages collaboration among artists throughout the space. In addition to its three intimate theatres, the Center features a studio theatre, rehearsal studio, a bookstore, and the Signature Café + Bar. For more information on renting the Center, please visit www.signaturetheatre.org/rent-our-space. Emergence is not a production of Signature Theatre.